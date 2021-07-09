Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 443,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

