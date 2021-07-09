Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.17. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

