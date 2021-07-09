US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $36.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

