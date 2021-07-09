AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.40.

AVAV opened at $96.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,999. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $21,502,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.