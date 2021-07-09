Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $5.35. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2,234,599 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

