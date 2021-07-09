Graphic Packaging Holding Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after buying an additional 188,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $160,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after buying an additional 447,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.