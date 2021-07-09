Barclays Lowers Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Underweight

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

