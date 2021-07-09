Barclays Lowers Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Underweight

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of PAHC opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
