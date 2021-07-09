M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 146.43 ($1.91). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 310,316 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAA shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.60) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.94 million and a PE ratio of -139.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

