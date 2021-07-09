Bank of America Upgrades Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) to Neutral

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NYSE ATI opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

