ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.90. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 55,549 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

