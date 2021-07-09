Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 165.02 ($2.16). Hays shares last traded at GBX 162.90 ($2.13), with a volume of 4,243,903 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 148 ($1.93).

The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -325.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.44.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

