Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 156.90 ($2.05). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 151.90 ($1.98), with a volume of 730,574 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities raised their target price on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elementis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 143.33 ($1.87).

Get Elementis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of £883.58 million and a P/E ratio of -18.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.