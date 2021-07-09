Head to Head Survey: Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) & Its Competitors

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE) is one of 853 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cerevel Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cerevel Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerevel Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cerevel Therapeutics Competitors 4661 17767 39124 769 2.58

Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.01%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.63%. Given Cerevel Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerevel Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -$152.14 million -11.50 Cerevel Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $123.25 million -2.35

Cerevel Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cerevel Therapeutics. Cerevel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -64.65% -41.11% Cerevel Therapeutics Competitors -2,687.09% -113.82% -28.03%

Summary

Cerevel Therapeutics competitors beat Cerevel Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist for the treatment of dementia-related apathy; and CVL-936, a selective dopamine D3-preferring antagonist, which is in Phase I single ascending dose trials for the treatment of substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of various preclinical portfolio for various neuroscience indications. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

