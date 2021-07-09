Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) versus NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Financial Review

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 56.22 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -5.35 NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.28 $52.00 million $6.78 28.91

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Resonant and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 NXP Semiconductors 1 6 13 1 2.67

Resonant currently has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 84.24%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $205.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66% NXP Semiconductors 4.65% 19.69% 8.66%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Resonant on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

