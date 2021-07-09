Head to Head Analysis: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $7.20 billion 2.61 $629.30 million $4.31 33.40 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $868.72 million 0.55 -$276.07 million ($11.33) -2.67

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 8.74% 22.25% 5.62% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -12.43% -59.46% -8.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Darden Restaurants and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 5 22 0 2.81 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 2 0 2.25

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $155.22, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.50%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of March 3, 2021, it operated approximately 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

