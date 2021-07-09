GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post $73.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.78 million and the highest is $75.46 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $314.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $257.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.