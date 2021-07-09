The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

