Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

OTCMKTS HBRID opened at $4.81 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

