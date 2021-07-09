KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised KBC Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

KBC Group stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

