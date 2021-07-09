Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.65.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.