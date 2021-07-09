Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marriott International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of -146.43 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

