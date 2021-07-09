ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 29 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 28.92.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

