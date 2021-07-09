Deutsche Börse’s (DBOEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

