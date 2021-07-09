DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $122.95.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.