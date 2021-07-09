Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.97.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.24 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

