$740.71 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $740.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.11 million to $747.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $615.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.70. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $254.48.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

