Origin Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,369 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 964% compared to the typical volume of 1,162 put options.

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

