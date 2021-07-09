The Toronto-Dominion Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 25,230 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,914% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,253 put options.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,960,000 after buying an additional 458,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

