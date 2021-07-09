Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$20.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

