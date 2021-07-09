Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Hauppauge Digital shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 109,050 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAUP)

Hauppauge Digital Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners.

