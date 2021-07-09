VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.89. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $58.86, with a volume of 3,770 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $1,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.