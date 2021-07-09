ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.