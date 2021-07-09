Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BDNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.