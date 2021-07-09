MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $530.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as low as $450.09 and last traded at $453.15. 1,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.80.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.26.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

