Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wipro Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wipro in a research report issued on Sunday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

WIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76. Wipro has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 1.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

