TD Securities Trims Domtar (TSE:UFS) Target Price to C$68.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target lowered by TD Securities to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a tender rating on the stock.

UFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

UFS opened at C$68.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80. Domtar has a twelve month low of C$25.29 and a twelve month high of C$69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.8500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

