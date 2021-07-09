Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.67.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

