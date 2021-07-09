Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NTCO opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 131.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $106,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

