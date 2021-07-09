Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TMRAY stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

