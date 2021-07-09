DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $446.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.97. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

