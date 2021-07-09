Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $13,739,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

