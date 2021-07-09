Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $128.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

VC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ VC opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -529.33 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

