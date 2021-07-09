PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.77). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 579 ($7.56), with a volume of 70,536 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,753.70. The company has a market capitalization of £397.87 million and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). Insiders have acquired a total of 63 shares of company stock worth $37,800 over the last ninety days.

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

