SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE opened at $172.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $104.75 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.82.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

