Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a PE ratio of -57.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.