American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,492 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 109% compared to the average daily volume of 6,446 put options.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $240,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $3,246,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

