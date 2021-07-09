Spirit Realty Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,785 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,406% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.