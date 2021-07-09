Colfax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,604 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 203% compared to the average daily volume of 1,191 put options.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Colfax has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

