Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 65,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 418% compared to the average volume of 12,557 call options.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.