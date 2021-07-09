Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €200.50 ($235.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €219.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

